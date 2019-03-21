Later in the article: "Australian and New Zealand ISPs and telcos have temporarily blocked their subscribers from accessing dozens of websites, including 4chan and 8chan, for hosting the Christchurch terror video, though not Facebook or Twitter. The blockade is set to be lifted once it's clear the footage has stopped being shared."
""I don’t think New Zealanders innocently caught up in the social media storm following these horrific events need to be concerned," New Zealand's chief censor David Shanks said. "The enforcement focus will likely be on those actively and maliciously involved in spreading this material, and taking actions such as deliberately distorting it to avoid blocks and detection software."New Zealand cops cuff alleged jackasses who shared mosque murder video, messages online | The Register
He added: "Every New Zealander should now be clear that this clip is an illegal, harmful and reprehensible record created to promote a terrorist cause. If you have a record of it, you must delete it. If you see it, you should report it. Possessing or distributing it is illegal, and only supports a criminal agenda." Anyone sharing or storing the video faces a $10,000 fine and up to 14 years in the cooler."
No comments:
Post a Comment