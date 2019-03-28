Looks like Brad Parscale will have to update several of his 2020 campaign Facebook initiatives...
"As part of its policy change, Facebook said it would divert users who searched for white supremacist content to Life After Hate, a nonprofit that helps people leave hate groups, and would improve its ability to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to combat white nationalism.Facebook Announces New Policy to Ban White Nationalist Content | NYT
“It’s clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services,” Facebook said in a statement posted online on Wednesday. It later added, “Going forward, while people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage, we will not tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and separatism.”"
