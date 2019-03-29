More complications ahead for Robert Mercer, Brad Parscale, and associates; also see Facebook launches searchable transparency library of all active ads | TechCrunch
"In the run up to the European Parliamentary Elections in May, we are making big changes to the way ads with political content work on Facebook.Protecting Elections in the EU | Facebook Newsroom
We are introducing some new tools to help us deliver on two key goals that experts have told us are important for protecting the integrity of elections — preventing online advertising from being used for foreign interference, and increasing transparency around all forms of political and issue advertising."
