""I thought, ‘Maybe this isn’t the right thing to do,’ " Wallace told The Washington Post in a phone interview Monday, referring to openly displaying his support for Trump. “That was very uncomfortable for me. I don’t want to be a nation where putting Che Guevara on a T-shirt … or wearing a MAGA hat … makes you a target.”Need a ‘safe’ place to wear your MAGA hat? A new app will help conservatives find one. | Washington Post
So he and two associates set out to develop something like a Yelp app, one that would evaluate establishments based on four questions:
- Does this business serve persons of every political belief?
- Will this business protect its customers if they are attacked for political reasons?
- Does this business allow legal concealed carry under this state’s laws?
- Does this business avoid politics in its ads and social media postings?"
