$43B including payment of Worldpay's debt
"Payments companies earn fees from charging to service the billions of dollars of purchases made by consumers and businesses, and many have been turning to deals to grab market share. The rise of contactless payments, and the need to update back-end infrastructure, also have spurred mergers. Both FIS and Worldpay provide the technological infrastructure that lets consumers tap their cards to buy a cup of coffee or securely pay an overseas vendor on an e-commerce site.FIS’s $34 Billion Bid for Worldpay Drives Payments Deal Spree | Bloomberg
The largest payments firms, such as Worldpay, Chase Paymentech and First Data, each handle about $1 trillion annually. Fast-growing Dutch rival Adyen NV is growing by offering to handle transfers in more currencies and payment types than its competitors.
Today’s deal, when completed, will make it the biggest in the processing and payments industry, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. In January, Fiserv Inc. agreed to pay $22 billion to buy First Data Corp. to form the world’s largest payments processor."
