Also see Goats, cows and Devin Nunes' mom: how a Republican's Twitter lawsuit backfired | The Guardian
"The parody account @DevinCow had only 1,200 followers on Monday, but it ended Wednesday afternoon with 467,000, surpassing Mr. Nunes’s account with its 395,000 followers. And the count was still growing.After Devin Nunes Sues a Parody Cow, It Surpasses Him on Twitter | NYT
But there’s more. A website now sells Devin Cow T-shirts. Twitter users have been celebrating with cow-themed items and jokes. Even Mr. Nunes’s fellow legislators showed their support for the errant beast. Ted Lieu, a Democratic congressman from Southern California, told Mr. Nunes on Twitter to “lighten up, dude.”"
