Ben Carson attacks Facebook for allegedly challenging his housing discrimination monopoly...
"The Department of Housing and Urban Development has filed charges against Facebook for violations of the Fair Housing Act, allegedly made in connection with Facebook’s ad targeting system. The charges build on a complaint filed in August, finding that there is reasonable cause to believe the complaint is valid and discrimination has occurred.Facebook has been charged with housing discrimination by the US government | The Verge
“Facebook is discriminating against people based upon who they are and where they live,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. “Using a computer to limit a person’s housing choices can be just as discriminatory as slamming a door in someone’s face.”"
