Tbd how long the "which still exists" part will apply...
"The wonky, pre-Facebook, customizable web page-based social network Myspace has lost all the music uploaded to the platform between 2003 and 2015, totaling more than 50 million songs from 14 million artists, which the company confirmed only after some participants in a technology-focused subreddit pointed it out.Myspace, which still exists, accidentally deleted 12 years’ worth of music | Vox
“As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace,” the company said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”"
No comments:
Post a Comment