From a timely blockchain reality (or perhaps rationalization) check
"Because of those similarities, there are cynics (some may even call them pragmatists) who believe once you strip away the hype associated with blockchain and its cryptocurrency origins, what you have left is nothing more than a fancy, but slow and expensive, database.The difference between blockchain and a database explained | Computerworld
The argument goes that many of the purported attributes of blockchain can be accomplished with conventional, tried-and-true technology. For instance, there are already hashing algorithms, digital signatures and public key infrastructure (PKI) available for use. If you need a traceable, verified audit trail, you can save your transactions to a database and then digitally sign the data, hash it and store that hash.
The difference: blockchain has all of those features in one place and it plays well with others."
