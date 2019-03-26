From an overview of what Apple did and didn't announce yesterday
"You know Apple as the company that makes your iPhone. On Monday, it said it also wants to be your cable guy, newsstand, credit card and video arcade.Apple now wants to be your cable provider, newsstand, credit card and arcade. But will it save you money? | Washington Post
Add up all those new services, and Apple is becoming a kind of online club. The question is: Why should we join?
The Apple club promises to make life a bit simpler, includes some celebrities — exclusive access to Oprah! — and cares a lot about your privacy. But it would be an easier sell if Apple also demonstrated that Apple TV+, News+, Card and Arcade could save you money. Instead, after a two-hour commercial at its headquarters in Silicon Valley on Monday, Apple didn’t even tell us how much some of these services would cost."
