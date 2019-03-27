Check the full post for a list of potential publisher problems; tbd if publishers will be able to get creative and entice Apple News+ subscribers to also pay for individual magazine subscriptions
"“Why subscribe to that publisher? I already pay for Apple News+” should be the question haunting journalists’ nightmares. For readers, $10 per month all-you-can-eat from 300-plus publishers sounds like a great deal today. But it could accelerate the demise of some of those outlets, leaving society with fewer watchdogs and storytellers. If publishers agree to the shake hands with the devil, the dark lord will just garner more followers, making its ruinous offer more tempting.The danger of 'I already pay for Apple News+ | TechCrunch
There are so many horrifying aspects of Apple News+ for publishers, it’s best just to list each and break them down."
