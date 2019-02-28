Final paragraphs from a wide-ranging interview with HoloLens inventor Alex Kipman
"If you solve all the problems, what's the dream end state you want?The future of AR, according to Microsoft | CNET
My dream state is I walk on an airplane, man, and every single person on that airplane is wearing our product. That's not this product, by the way, It's probably not the next one either. But, ultimately, the goal is these things transform humans, they empower people and organizations to do things they just plainly were not able to do before, they allow us to displace space and time on a daily basis as if we were born instinctually with those superpowers. It's a work of a lifetime, but certainly I can't think of anything else better to do with my life."
