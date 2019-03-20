Brad Parscale is probably wondering when the same rules will apply to voter suppression campaigns...
"Facebook on Tuesday agreed to overhaul its lucrative targeted advertising system to settle accusations that landlords, lenders and employers use the platform to discriminate, a significant shift for a company that built a business empire on selling personal data.Facebook agrees to overhaul targeted advertising system for job, housing and loan ads after discrimination complaints | Washington Post
The settlement compels Facebook to withhold a wide array of detailed demographic information — including gender, age and Zip codes, which are often used as indicators of race — from advertisers when they market housing, credit and job opportunities.
[...]
The news is likely to reverberate through the tech industry. Google, Twitter and Amazon all offer similar demographic targeting tools, and companies such as LinkedIn have brisk businesses in employment recruiting."
No comments:
Post a Comment