Also see Alphabet's AI-powered Chrome extension hides toxic comments | Engadget
"To test the idea of viewership control, today we are releasing an experimental Chrome extension called Tune that lets users customize how much toxicity they want to see in comments across the internet. Tune builds on the same machine learning models that power Perspective to let people set the “volume” of conversations on a number of popular platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Disqus. We hope Tune inspires developers to find new ways to put more control into the hands of readers to adjust the level of toxicity they see across the internet.Tune: Control the comments you see | Jigsaw
Tune lets you turn the volume of toxic comments down for “zen mode” to skip comments completely, or turn it up to see everything — even the mean stuff. Or you can set the volume somewhere in between to customize the level of toxicity (e.g. attacks, insults, profanity, etc) you’re willing to see in comments."
