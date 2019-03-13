Tbd if they'll send a thank-you note to Elon Musk for showing the way...
"Until recently, most traditional carmakers were ambivalent about electric cars. But demand for Tesla models, despite the company’s financial problems, signaled a broader, if more affluent, market for battery-powered vehicles. Carmakers also face increasing government pressure to make electric vehicles.
Within months, Volkswagen plans to start selling its first electric cars designed from the beginning to run on batteries rather than being converted from existing vehicles. Its Audi division will begin selling an electric sport utility vehicle shortly, and the company’s Porsche unit will begin selling an electric sports sedan, the Taycan, before the end of the year. Volvo’s Polestar electric car brand unveiled a luxury electric sedan this month.Volkswagen Moves to Rapidly Increase Production of Electric Cars | NYT
Electric cars with the Volkswagen brand will not begin appearing until 2020, and the company has promised that the battery-powered models will be close in price to a Golf, or under $30,000. That kind of pricing would be in keeping with the company’s heritage as the producer of the Beetle, which made car ownership affordable for millions of people in the decades after World War II."
