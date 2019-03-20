Final paragraph: "“I get to see it firsthand what’s going on, and it’s not good,” he continued. “We use the word ‘collusion’ very loosely all the time. And I would tell you there is collusion with respect to that, because something has to be going on.”"
"President Trump on Tuesday sharply criticized Facebook, Google and Twitter for allegedly censoring conservatives, accusing the companies of “collusion” and a “hatred they have for a certain group of people that happen to be in power, that happen to have won the election.”Trump again accuses social media companies of censoring conservatives | Washington Post
In doing so, Trump also pledged repeatedly at a news conference to take a closer look at the three tech giants, their business practices and the ways they police their platforms, hours after he used his own Twitter account to accuse those companies of bias.
"Something is happening with those groups of folks that are running Facebook and Google and Twitter, and I do think we have to get to the bottom of it," Trump said. "It's collusive, and it's very, very fair to say we have to do something about it.""
No comments:
Post a Comment