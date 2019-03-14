Step 1: elect a government capable of surgical precision...
"The problem with applying a one-size-fits-four model to tech, as the industry analyst Ben Thompson has written, is that the large tech companies have different business models that pose different anti-competitive risks. The stranglehold that Google and Facebook have on the digital advertising market is different from the way Amazon muscles out e-commerce brands, which is different from the way Apple uses its App Store to force burdensome terms on developers.A Better Way to Break Up Big Tech | NYT
The possibility of unintended consequences means that tailoring regulations to address each of these problems is important. A law that banned Amazon from competing with third-party sellers on its platform could also cripple Chromebook laptops, or prevent iPhone users from getting access to their iTunes libraries.
Rather than one giant package that crams everything together, a set of effective tech regulations would treat each problem discretely, and address each with surgical precision."
