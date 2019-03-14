Priced at a level comparable to an Ivy League admission for an unqualified student, but they might want to refine their marketing scenarios a bit (caption for the image below: "JetPack Aviation says its aircraft could be used by emergency responders to quickly reach and transport injured people to hospitals, especially in difficult-to-reach areas. (JetPack Aviation)")...
"They have been a staple of science-fiction films for decades, from the iconic speeder bikes in “Return of the Jedi” to the jet bike from “Looper.”A California company says it’s building a flying motorcycle powered by jet engines | Washington Post
Now a California company says it’s taking orders for a real-life flying motorcycle powered by five modified jet engines on the base of the aircraft.
The $380,000 vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft, called the “Speeder,” will be able to reach at least 150 mph, have a 45-mile range and fly as high as 15,000 feet when it debuts next year, according to David Mayman, chief executive of JetPack Aviation, a company that creates and sells personal jet packs."
No comments:
Post a Comment