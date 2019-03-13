Adding to the long list of Google hardware collector's items...
"In 2017, Made by Google released its first laptop with the Pixelbook, while last year saw the launch of the Pixel Slate. While the former is widely praised, the latter is not. A new report this evening claims that Google has reassigned employees working on laptops and tablets, and canceled future projects.Google reportedly scaling down future laptop, tablet projects amid ‘roadmap cutbacks’ | 9to5Google
According to Business Insider today, the “Create” team within the broader hardware division has been scaled back as Google “re-assesses product plans.” This includes “dozens” of hardware engineers, technical program managers, and other support staff. These Googlers are not being fired, and in the past two weeks have been told to find other projects within the company or Alphabet."
