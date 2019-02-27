"The heck with Janet Reno" c2019; also see Elon Musk’s Tweets All But Assure Tesla Will Have to Pay $920 Million | Bloomberg
"The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused Musk of not seeking preapproval of any potentially market-moving tweets about the car company as he promised. Early Tuesday, a day after the SEC asked that he be held in contempt, Musk hit back at the commission. “Something is broken with SEC oversight," he said on Twitter.‘It’s not even smart.’ Elon Musk’s tweets and taunts annoy some of Tesla’s biggest fans | Washington Post
The latest grudge match between the powerful regulator and the eccentric billionaire could be an expensive one for Musk and is frustrating even Tesla’s true believers, who blame the company’s new turmoil on Musk’s incorrigible public swagger and compulsion to poke the bear. Some said it may be time to resort to defense tactics employed by members of President Trump’s inner circle — including suggesting, only half jokingly, that the company should take Musk’s phone away."
