Tbd if Brad Parscale consulted on the project...
"Wohl’s suspension came on the same day as a story in USA Today in which Wohl said he planned to create “enormous left-wing online properties” in a bid to steer voters “to what we feel are weaker candidates compared with Trump.”Twitter suspends far-right activist Jacob Wohl for creating accounts to allegedly manipulate the U.S. presidential election | Washington Post
Twitter’s investigation found Wohl already had created some of those accounts, including @women_4_schultz, which sought to advance the early candidacy of Howard Schultz, according to a source familiar with Twitter’s investigation but not authorized to speak on the record. The former Starbucks chief executive is now considering running for president as an independent."
No comments:
Post a Comment