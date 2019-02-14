Thursday, February 14, 2019

The Strange Experience of Being Australia’s First Tech Billionaires | NYT

From a wide-ranging Atlassian profile
"Atlassian is a very boring software company. It develops products for software engineers and project managers, with hits like Jira (for software project management and bug tracking) and Fisheye (a revision-control browser). And who could forget Confluence (an enterprise knowledge management system)?

So why are its two founders household names in Australia?

Because Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes, both 39, are the country’s first start-up-to-I.P.O. tech billionaires. And because in the last year, they have started to make noise."
The Strange Experience of Being Australia’s First Tech Billionaires | NYT
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 