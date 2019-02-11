Also see Attorney claims National Enquirer threat to publish Bezos photos was ‘journalism,’ not blackmail | Washington Post
"Pecker has gotten himself in -- and out -- of much trouble over the years. But fighting with Bezos may be a step too far. It’s doubtful Bezos is willing to let the matter drop. Rather than pay hush money he certainly could afford as the world’s richest person, he said he’d rather risk embarrassment of the publication of intimate messages or pictures -- including those “under the belt” -- than “capitulate to extortion or blackmail.”Jeff Bezos Weighs Options While National Enquirer Publisher Goes on Defensive | Bloomberg
Bezos is probably mulling whether AMI will now be in deeper trouble with prosecutors -- or whether he will draw from his deep pockets to destroy them on his own. Or both."
