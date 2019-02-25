Let's see -- a folding phone/quasi-tablet or an iPhone XS Max and an iPad Pro, for less money...
"Huawei Technologies Co. announced a smartphone that unfolds into a small tablet computer, potentially rendering the need to carry two separate devices obsolete.Huawei Launches New $2,600 Foldable 5G Phone to Rival Samsung | Bloomberg
The Mate X supports next-generation 5G networks and will cost 2,299 euros ($2,606) when released in the summer. It’s the second folding phone announced by a major manufacturer within a week. Samsung revealed the Galaxy Fold on Wednesday.
“We’ve been working on this folding screen hinge for three years,” Huawei Consumer Group Chief Executive Officer Richard Yu said on stage at MWC Barcelona Sunday. “It’s very expensive, but there’s lots of new technology here.”"
