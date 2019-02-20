 Digital ads expected to crush everything else this year | Axios

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

What the world needs now, apparently, is more advertising...
"The big takeaway: For the first time this year, the combined share of Google and Facebook's dominance of digital ads will actually drop, despite record revenues.
  • That's because Amazon will continue to grow, eating at both companies' market share.
  • eMarketer predicts that Amazon's U.S. ads business will grow more than 50% this year, putting Amazon on track to close the gap with Facebook, which is currently the second-biggest digital ad company by spend next to Google."
