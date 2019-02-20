What the world needs now, apparently, is more advertising...
"The big takeaway: For the first time this year, the combined share of Google and Facebook's dominance of digital ads will actually drop, despite record revenues.Digital ads expected to crush everything else this year | Axios
- That's because Amazon will continue to grow, eating at both companies' market share.
- eMarketer predicts that Amazon's U.S. ads business will grow more than 50% this year, putting Amazon on track to close the gap with Facebook, which is currently the second-biggest digital ad company by spend next to Google."
