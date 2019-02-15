Tangentially, see The Oracle of Omaha has given up on Oracle, the company | Quartz
""My attitude toward Amazon is it is an utter phenomenon of nature," Munger told CNBC's Becky Quick Thursday. "There has hardly ever been anything like it in the history of our country ... very talented driven people."Warren Buffett's right-hand man Charlie Munger: Amazon is 'an utter phenomenon of nature' | CNBC
The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, who is worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes, says he has been surprised at Amazon's growth.
"I would not have predicted the success that happened and now that it has happened, I wouldn't want to predict that it was going to stop either. I think it may run a long way."
Munger has also called founder and CEO Jeff Bezos "ferociously smart.""
