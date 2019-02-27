Later in the article: "“The dominant economic philosophy of the last 25 or 30 years has been that the principal way to measure consumer harm is price,” said Andrew Schwartzman, a lecturer in law at Georgetown University. “And if that was ever correct, it’s hopelessly obsolete in a digital environment.”"
"A federal appeals court upheld AT&T’s $85 billion merger with Time Warner on Tuesday, handing the telecom giant a major victory in its months-long legal battle against Justice Department regulators who had alleged the deal was anti-competitive.Federal appeals court upholds AT&T’s Time Warner merger, handing defeat to Justice Department | Washington Post
The outcome is a significant defeat for the Justice Department’s top antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, who legal analysts say took a big risk in suing AT&T and who has now lost twice at court. The Justice Department said Tuesday afternoon that it does not intend to keep fighting the case."
