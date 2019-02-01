On a related note, see Facebook’s ‘Draft Charter’ for Content Moderation: Vague, But Promising | Lawfare
"Russia created a playbook for spreading disinformation on social media. Now the rest of the world is following it.Russia’s Playbook for Social Media Disinformation Has Gone Global | NYT
Twitter said on Thursday that countries including Bangladesh and Venezuela had been using social media to disseminate government talking points, while Facebook detailed a broad Iranian disinformation campaign that touched on everything from the conflict in Syria to conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11 attacks.
The campaigns tied to various governments — as well as privately held accounts in the United States — followed a pattern similar to Russian disinformation efforts before and after the 2016 presidential election. Millions of people were targeted by content designed to widen political and social divisions among Americans."
