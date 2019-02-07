Also see The New York Times is proving that the internet did not kill the news business | CNBC
"The company hit another revenue milestone: Digital advertising surpassed print advertising for the first time in the fourth quarter, jumping 23 percent to $103 million. Print advertising fell 10 percent, to $88 million.The New York Times Co. Reports $709 Million in Digital Revenue for 2018 | NYT
The revenue gains will allow the company to spend more on its newsroom operations.
“Our appeal to subscribers — and to the world’s leading advertisers — depends more than anything on the quality of our journalism,” Mr. Thompson said in the statement. “That is why we have increased, rather than cut back, our investment in our newsroom and opinion departments. We want to accelerate our digital growth further, so in 2019, we will direct fresh investment into journalism, product and marketing.”
Last year the company added 120 newsroom employees, bringing the total number of journalists at The Times to 1,600, the largest count in its history."
