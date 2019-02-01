Perhaps the headline should be: "Google Suffers Consequences For Violating Apple Developer Program License, Just Like Facebook"; also see Apple and Facebook make peace so Facebook employees can start using internal iOS apps again | CNBC and Apple restores Google's internal iOS apps after certificate misuse punishment | TechCrunch
"Much like Facebook’s research app, Google’s software — called Screenwise Meter — had been designed and distributed to consumers under an enterprise developer certificate that restricts the user base to employees. By making the apps available to the wider public, the tech companies ran afoul of Apple’s terms. Google has disabled Screenwise Meter on iOS devices and apologized in a statement to TechCrunch Wednesday.Apple revokes Google’s ability to use internal iOS apps, just like Facebook | Washington Post
“We designed our Enterprise Developer Program solely for the internal distribution of apps within an organization," Apple said after TechCrunch reported on Facebook’s Research VPN app."
