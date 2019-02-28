We're going to need wider sidewalks...
"FedEx is getting into the pizza delivery business, but no one will be greeting hungry customers at the door.Your next FedEx delivery could be a pizza | Washington Post
As companies scramble to develop technology to get food, groceries and shipments to customers in hours, even minutes, FedEx unveiled an early model of an autonomous delivery robot on Tuesday. The shipper is teaming up with Pizza Hut, Walmart, Walgreens and other companies on the delivery program.
The initiative highlights the surging demand for speedier delivery and the race to develop autonomous technology for what’s known as the “last-mile,” or the final step of the logistics journey from warehouse or kitchen to a customer’s front door."
