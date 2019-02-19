“Rebuilding a local news ecosystem”: Knight pledges $300 million to local news, free speech, and media literacy organizations | NiemanLab

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

"The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation will provide a whopping $300 million over five years to organizations including the American Journalism Project, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, and and ProPublica, the foundation announced Tuesday.
The funding announcement follows the Knight Commission’s release earlier this month of a report outlining its recommendations for 21st-century journalism.
“We’re not funding one-offs,” Alberto Ibargüen, Knight Foundation president, said in a statement. “We’re rebuilding a local news ecosystem, reliable and sustainable, and we’re doing it in a way that anyone who cares can participate.” The foundation called on “other funders and individuals across sectors” to participate as well. (Disclosure: Nieman Lab has received Knight funding in the past.)"
