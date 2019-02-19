Good news...
"The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation will provide a whopping $300 million over five years to organizations including the American Journalism Project, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, and and ProPublica, the foundation announced Tuesday.“Rebuilding a local news ecosystem”: Knight pledges $300 million to local news, free speech, and media literacy organizations | NiemanLab
The funding announcement follows the Knight Commission’s release earlier this month of a report outlining its recommendations for 21st-century journalism.
“We’re not funding one-offs,” Alberto Ibargüen, Knight Foundation president, said in a statement. “We’re rebuilding a local news ecosystem, reliable and sustainable, and we’re doing it in a way that anyone who cares can participate.” The foundation called on “other funders and individuals across sectors” to participate as well. (Disclosure: Nieman Lab has received Knight funding in the past.)"
