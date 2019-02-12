See this page for the full executive order
"Under the American AI Initiative, the administration is directing agencies to prioritize AI investments in research and development, increase access to federal data and models for that research and prepare workers to adapt to the era of AI.Trump administration unveils order to prioritize and promote AI | Reuters
There was no specific funding announced for the initiative, but the White House wants better reporting and tracking of spending on AI-related research and development.
The White House said investment in AI is “critical to creating the industries of the future, like autonomous cars, industrial robots, algorithms for disease diagnosis, and more.”"
