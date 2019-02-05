Also see HoloLens Inventor Avi Bar-Zeev Departs Apple's AR/VR Team | MacRumors
"The former Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. manager said on Twitter that he "had the best exit one can imagine" and "won’t comment on any specific product plans." Former Dolby executive Mike Rockwell runs Apple’s AR team as vice president of augmented and virtual reality.Apple Augmented-Reality Headset Executive Leaves Company | Bloomberg
Apple has been working on a headset that would handle some iPhone functions, including messaging, calling, watching video and maps navigation, Bloomberg News has reported. The company has hundreds of people working on the effort -- code named T288 -- and is seeking to launch the device as early as 2020. It will have its own new chip, App Store, and operating system dubbed rOS, people familiar with the effort have said."
