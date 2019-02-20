Must be about time to start marketing 6G features...
"By 2022, fifth-generation cellular networks will power as many as 9 percent of mobile data connections across North America, Cisco said, compared with 4 percent in Asia. The new projections were unveiled Tuesday as part of Cisco’s annual Visual Networking Index report, which studies industry trends.The race to 5G wireless tech is on. A report finds Americans may have an early lead. | Washington Post
The report underscores the substantial work that countries like China face as they seek to out-develop Western nations. And it reflects U.S. policies that put the United States in a strong position to lead, said Cisco, which makes networking technology.
Proponents say 5G will offer download speeds faster than what many households receive on their home Internet connections. And, they say, 5G’s reliability will unlock new capabilities such as self-driving cars, remote medicine and a thriving ecosystem of smart appliances that require a constant connection."
