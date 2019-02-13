Also see Apple is reportedly planning an all-you-can-read subscription news service and wants to keep half the revenue | CNBC
"The event will be "services focused," the highlight being the debut of a paid Apple News subscription, BuzzFeed News said, citing multiple sources. That plan could be called Apple News Magazines, and grant people access to a variety of magazines and newspapers for $10 per month.Apple rumored to launch subscription News at March 25 event, 'AirPods 2' and new iPad mini not expected | AppleInsider
Likely missing from the event will be second-generation AirPods or a fifth-generation iPad mini, the report added. Apple has regularly introduced hardware at March events — earlier today, one questionable story suggested that the AirPods, a new Mini, and more could begin preorders on March 22."
No comments:
Post a Comment