Interesting business model...
"“People would get sick looking at trees passing by at 600 miles per hour,” said Sébastien Gendron, TransPod’s chief executive.A Real Tube Carrying Dreams of 600-M.P.H. Transit | NYT
Instead, developers are looking at various exterior simulations that could be projected on large screens throughout the pod. “We could create a depth effect through video projection,” Mr. Gendron said. Even movies could be shown.
Mr. Ahlborn believes that showing advertisements and providing other services to travelers could provide additional income that would hold down fares.
“My vision is that the ticket model is not the best model,” he said. “We can enable a marketplace of services and generate a lot of money.”"
