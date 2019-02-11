Also see Trump to launch artificial intelligence initiative, but many details lacking | Science
"President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Monday meant to spur the development and regulation of artificial intelligence, technology that many experts believe will define the future of everything from consumer products to health care to warfare.Trump to Sign Executive Order Promoting Artificial Intelligence | NYT
A.I. experts across industry, academia and government have long called on the Trump administration to make the development of artificial intelligence a major priority. Last spring, worried that the United States was not keeping pace with China and other countries, Jim Mattis, then the defense secretary, sent a memo to the White House imploring the president to create a national strategy on A.I.
Now, Mr. Trump is about to take that step, though this “American A.I. Initiative” may not be as bold as some had hoped."
