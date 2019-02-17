Final paragraphs:
"Real-time information from wearable devices is crunched together with information about past doctors visits and hospitalizations to get a health snapshot of employees. Sleep monitoring has especially profound implications. Poor sleep can be a key indicator of depression, substance abuse or other mental disturbances. Overweight insomniacs, as measured in this new world, for example, will stand out faster as potentially costly health insurance risks.With fitness trackers in the workplace, bosses can monitor your every step — and possibly more | Washington Post
Some companies also add information from outside the health system — social predictors of health such as credit scores and whether someone lives alone — to come up with individual risk forecasts.
“The Fitbit or Apple Watch applications . . . may yield clues to things about you that you are not even aware of, or not ready for other people to know,’’ said Electronic Frontier’s Tien. “Individuals and consumers who are buying these devices don’t understand that is a potential consequence.’’"
No comments:
Post a Comment