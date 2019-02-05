Also see Google ended 2018 with 5 million customers paying for G Suite | 9to5Google
"During its year-end earnings report on Monday, Google revealed that it doubled its capital expenditures in 2018, to $25.5 billion, up from $12.6 billion in 2017. The hefty spending went towards everything from new office facilities to accommodate Google's growing workforce to bolstering its infrastructure such as datacenters and servers.Google poured billions into its cloud business in 2018, outspending both Amazon and Microsoft | Business Insider
It's tough to say exactly who much of that capex went towards Google's cloud business specifically, but the company has made it clear that investing in the cloud is a priority. Google said it launched its 18th Google Cloud region in the fourth quarter and pointed to plans for continued expansion in the US and abroad.
In comparison, Amazon spent $11.3 billion cash on capex in 2018, split between fulfillment operations (like warehouses) and AWS, it said. And Microsoft said it spent $16 billion."
