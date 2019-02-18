Also see Australian political parties hit by 'state actor' hack, PM says | BBC
"Businesses and government agencies in the United States have been targeted in aggressive attacks by Iranian and Chinese hackers who security experts believe have been energized by President Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal last year and his trade conflicts with China.Chinese and Iranian Hackers Renew Their Attacks on U.S. Companies | NYT
Recent Iranian attacks on American banks, businesses and government agencies have been more extensive than previously reported. Dozens of corporations and multiple United States agencies have been hit, according to seven people briefed on the episodes who were not authorized to discuss them publicly."
