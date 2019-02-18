Also see A digital gangster destroying democracy: the damning verdict on Facebook | Guardian
"A Commons committee has concluded that the firm's founder Mark Zuckerberg failed to show "leadership or personal responsibility" over fake news.Facebook needs regulation as Zuckerberg 'fails' - UK MPs | BBC
Untrue stories from foreign powers were risking the UK's democracy, they said.
Facebook welcomed the digital select committee's report and said it would be open to "meaningful regulation".
MPs said that what was needed to deal with the proliferation of disinformation online and the misuse of personal data was a "radical shift in the balance of power between social media platforms and the people"."
