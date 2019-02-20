See New steps to protect Europe from continued cyber threats | Microsoft EU Policy Blog for more on how Microsoft AccountGuard is helping to protect "the birthplace of democracy"
"A group of hackers associated with Russian intelligence targeted civil society groups across Europe ahead of May elections there, Microsoft said on Tuesday.Russian Hackers Targeted European Research Groups, Microsoft Says | NYT
The attacks, disclosed by Microsoft in a blog post, demonstrate the continuing spread of a broad online campaign aimed at disrupting real and potential political opponents of Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin. The company said it had found that hackers targeted more than 100 email accounts at think tanks and nongovernmental organizations that work on issues including election security, nuclear policy and foreign relations.
Microsoft didn’t address what country the attacks came from, but it blamed a group of hackers sometimes called Fancy Bear. Online security companies have identified Fancy Bear as a Russian group, and it is widely believed to be tied to Russian intelligence."
No comments:
Post a Comment