Also see AWS Drives More Than Half of Amazon's Operating Income | Light Reading
"Amazon closed 2018 with a record $3 billion in profit in the fourth quarter, running off the fuel of the holiday season to beat Wall Street expectations. But its guidance for the start of 2019 fell short.Amazon hits record $3 billion in profit off strong holiday season | Washington Post
On Thursday, the retail giant announced its sales were up 20 percent in the last quarter to $72.4 billion. Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division, reported a 45 percent jump in the fourth quarter to hit $7.43 billion in sales. AWS revenue alone made up 10 percent of Amazon’s total quarterly sales -- reinforcing just how dominant cloud computing has become for a company broadly thought of as an online retailer.
The results also offered a full look at Amazon’s performance in 2018. For the year, net sales were up 31 percent to $232.9 billion, compared to $177.9 billion in 2017."
No comments:
Post a Comment