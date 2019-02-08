On a related note, see Google warns about two iOS zero-days 'exploited in the wild' | ZDNet
"Apple Inc on Thursday rolled out software updates to iPhones to fix a privacy issue in its FaceTime video calling service, and said it would contribute toward the education of the Arizona teenager who discovered the problem.Apple to contribute to U.S. teen's education for spotting FaceTime bug | Reuters
The software bug, which had let users hear audio from people who had not yet answered a video call, was discovered by a Tucson, Arizona high school student Grant Thompson, who with his mother Michele led Apple to turn off FaceTime group chat as its engineers investigated the issue.
The technology giant said it would compensate the Thompson family and make an additional gift toward 14-year-old Grant’s education."
