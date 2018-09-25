Also see Instagram’s Co-Founders to Step Down From Company (NYT) and Instagram Founders Depart Facebook After Clashes With Zuckerberg (Bloomberg)
"This feels like a new phase of Facebook, Inc. Whatever the lip service, the fact is that Zuckerberg’s guys are running all the things. If leadership is such an important part of business, as most people seem to believe, then this can’t help but drive the company’s star products closer to its central node, which is Mark Zuckerberg. A company with a remarkable and unusual ownership structure that already concentrated power in Mark Zuckerberg has now doubled down by extending that power to the far reaches of the organization’s acquisitions.With Instagram’s Founders Out, Welcome to Facebook, Inc -- The Atlantic
It’s too soon to tell how that might be reflected in the actual apps, but the guys who built Facebook into the juggernaut that it is are now free of the founders of three beloved products, and fully in charge."