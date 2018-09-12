Bitcoin: the last *coin still standing (for now)?...
"As virtual currencies plumbed new depths on Wednesday, the MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index extended its collapse from a January high to 80 percent. The tumble has now surpassed the Nasdaq Composite Index’s 78 percent peak-to-trough decline after the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.Crypto’s 80% Plunge Is Now Worse Than the Dot-Com Crash -- Bloomberg
Like their predecessors during the internet stock boom almost two decades ago, cryptocurrency investors who bet big on a seemingly revolutionary technology are suffering a painful reality check."