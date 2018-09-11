In case you're still looking for Alex Jones t-shirts or "dozens of other Infowars-branded products, such as Super Male Vitality and Survival Shield supplements"... Also see Alex Jones’s Infowars Is Removed From Apple’s App Store (NYT), which notes "Late Friday, Apple removed his Infowars app from its App Store, eliminating one of the final avenues for Mr. Jones to reach a mainstream audience."
"His sprawling network, which recently included more than 90 digital accounts that bear his name or Infowars’, exploits the inconsistencies in how technology companies police users of their platforms — potentially exposing the companies to further criticism from congressional Republicans that they unfairly silence conservative voices such as Jones.As Alex Jones rails against ‘Big Tech,’ his Infowars stores still thrive online -- The Washington Post
“Bans of Alex Jones and his affiliated network of Infowars accounts have yet to affect the brand's main revenue generator — the storefront and e-commerce operations,” said Jonathan Albright, research director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, who has studied traffic to Infowars Store online accounts. “When Jones makes the headlines, there is a distinct pattern of traffic surges to Infowars properties, including the store website.”"