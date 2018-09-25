From an interview with Kai-Fu Lee, chairman of Sinovation Ventures and the president of its Artificial Intelligence Institute; his new book, AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order, was released today and is for sale at $.99 (Kindle edition) as I type this; also see If they don’t want to lose their jobs to a machine, doctors will need to become compassionate ‘human connectors’ (Recode) for an extensive interview
"Most reports and books on the subject have been written either from a technologist/researcher perspective or from a business, history or economics perspective. I come at it through all of these lenses and as someone who has extensive experience in both China and the United States — the great AI duopoly. My aim is to acknowledge and understand the critical lessons of China’s rise as a tech power, not based on misconceptions in the West about intellectual property theft or government protection. Of course, Chinese entrepreneurs had their scrappy, questionable methods in the early days. But its tech industries have evolved into a completely legitimate method of starting world class Internet and AI businesses."The great AI duopoly (The Washington Post)