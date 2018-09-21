Tbd if Facebook also plans to release a microwave oven...
"The Portal will reportedly also use this facial recognition technology to associate people with their Facebook accounts, although this technology has already proved controversial. The technology was the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the US and has only just returned to Europe after it was disabled in 2012 to comply with the region’s privacy regulation.Facebook’s Echo Show rival could be announced next week -- The Verge
Beyond video chat, the device is expected to feature Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant to do everything from play music to showing cooking recipes. Two sizes of device have been mooted, priced at $300 and $400 appropriately.
The Portal would be the company’s first piece of Facebook-branded hardware, although it has released devices in the past through its Oculus VR subsidiary and through a partnership with HTC for a phone back in 2013."